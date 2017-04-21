VoicesinJapan quote of the day During the Tokyo Olympics, we are expecting serious traffic congestion particularly on the day of the opening ceremony. We believe telework will have a significant impact in easing traffic congestion and commuter crowding. Today 05:40 am JST 0 Comments Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi (AFP) © Japan Today Domino's offering a buy 1 get 1 free deal when you order 2 two-topping pizzas. Ends May 14. Domino's Pizza View More AN AUTHENTIC SLICE OF JAPANESE CRAFTSMANSHIP With a history spanning four generations, ASAKUSA cutlery maker KAMATA HAKENSHA knows how to slice it. Kamata Hakensha View More No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration