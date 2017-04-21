Newsletter Signup Register / Login
During the Tokyo Olympics, we are expecting serious traffic congestion particularly on the day of the opening ceremony. We believe telework will have a significant impact in easing traffic congestion and commuter crowding.

Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi (AFP)

