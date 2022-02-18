Kon Vatskalis, lord mayor of the northern Australian city of Darwin, marking the 80th anniversary Saturday of a Japanese air raid during World War II. The bombing of Darwin on Feb 19, 1942, the first attack by Japanese forces on the Australian mainland, killed at least 235 people and destroyed 30 aircraft and nine ships.© KYODO
Eighty years ago, Australia and Japan faced off across a seemingly unbreachable divide. But time, good sense, and an improved appreciation, of not just our differences, but our similarities have healed those old wounds.
