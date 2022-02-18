Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Eighty years ago, Australia and Japan faced off across a seemingly unbreachable divide. But time, good sense, and an improved appreciation, of not just our differences, but our similarities have healed those old wounds.

0 Comments

Kon Vatskalis, lord mayor of the northern Australian city of Darwin, marking the 80th anniversary Saturday of a Japanese air raid during World War II. The bombing of Darwin on Feb 19, 1942, the first attack by Japanese forces on the Australian mainland, killed at least 235 people and destroyed 30 aircraft and nine ships.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
