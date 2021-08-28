Every morning, each of these hospitals inputs the anticipated number of vacant beds based on the number of patients scheduled to be discharged that day, but the beds are filled by midday.

Hideaki Sasaki, of Okinawa Red Cross Hospital, who coordinates hospital admittance for infected patients at the prefecture’s response headquarters. Hospital bed occupancy on the main island of Okinawa reached 93% last week as the pPrefecture logged the highest weekly average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Japan for nearly a month. With hospital beds for COVID-19 cases almost fully occupied, the prefecture’s medical system is on the brink of collapse, experts say.





© Yomiuri Shimbun