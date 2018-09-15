Associate professor Naoya Sekiya from the Center for Integrated Disaster Information Research, the Interfaculty Initiative in Information Studies, at the University of Tokyo. Invalid rumors following the strong earthquake in Hokkaido on Sept 6 have been circulating on social networking services (SNS), prompting fear among victims.© Mainichi Shimbun
False rumors grow on fear. Concerns about water, electricity and communication cause rumors in relation to such topics to spread via SNS.
