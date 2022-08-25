Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, explaining why the government will hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, despite growing opposition from the public about the event being paid for solely with state funds.© Reuters
Former Prime Minister Abe was highly regarded both within Japan and internationally, and there have been many messages of condolence since his death. We believe it is necessary for Japan as a country to respond to that as international etiquette, and so we decided that it is best to conduct this funeral as an official event hosted by the government and have international visitors attend.
