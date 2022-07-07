Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

He’s the most towering political figure in Japan over the past couple of decades. He wanted Japan to be respected on the global stage in the way that he felt was deserved. ... He also wanted Japan to not have to keep apologizing for World War II.

0 Comments

Dave Leheny, a political scientist at Waseda University, commenting on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was killed on Friday.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

.

Abe - intelligent, elegant, cosmopolitan, well nuanced in international affairs - gave Japan a truly credible, geopolitical & cultural presence .

He did not use his privileged position to profit himself, but worked unreservedly for Japan to be economically strong, politically stable, peace loving nation with a distinct invaluable cultural heritage.

.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo