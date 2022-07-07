Dave Leheny, a political scientist at Waseda University, commenting on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was killed on Friday.© AP
He’s the most towering political figure in Japan over the past couple of decades. He wanted Japan to be respected on the global stage in the way that he felt was deserved. ... He also wanted Japan to not have to keep apologizing for World War II.
Abe - intelligent, elegant, cosmopolitan, well nuanced in international affairs - gave Japan a truly credible, geopolitical & cultural presence .
He did not use his privileged position to profit himself, but worked unreservedly for Japan to be economically strong, politically stable, peace loving nation with a distinct invaluable cultural heritage.
