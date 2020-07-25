Newsletter Signup Register / Login

How could they take money by taking advantage of the weakness of an individual?

Kazuo Hayashi, expressing his anger at the two doctors who accepted money to administer a fatal injection to his daughter Yuri who suffered from degenerative muscle disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and who apparently decided she did not want to live after corresponding with one of the doctors on a social network site for several months. The two doctors were not her attending physicians.

