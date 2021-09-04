Fumio Kishida, a key contender to succeed Yoshihide Suga as Japan's prime minister, saying that debate on funding economic stimulus measures he has proposed should wait until after a general election later this year.© Thomson Reuters
I'll lay out the general direction of my stimulus package idea, but it won't be easy for the government to boil down details of the plan. How to fund the package ... will be something that will be discussed once the general election is over.
divinda
Ideas without methods.
Leadership in Japan defined.
Mr Kipling
Will the general public be getting some cash or will it all go to big business. Or maybe actually give it to those who have suffered financially from covid restrictions?
I have a suspicion big business is going to be the winner!
dagon
but it won't be easy for the government to boil down details of the plan.
How can Kishida be tasked with laying out all the slush funds, pork barrel projects, bridges to nowhere, infrastructure and promotion no-bid contracts and subsidies to Dentsu before he is elected?