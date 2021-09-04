Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

I'll lay out the general direction of my stimulus package idea, but it won't be easy for the government to boil down details of the plan. How to fund the package ... will be something that will be discussed once the general election is over.

3 Comments

Fumio Kishida, a key contender to succeed Yoshihide Suga as Japan's prime minister, saying that debate on funding economic stimulus measures he has proposed should wait until after a general election later this year.

© Thomson Reuters

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Ideas without methods.

Leadership in Japan defined.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Will the general public be getting some cash or will it all go to big business. Or maybe actually give it to those who have suffered financially from covid restrictions?

I have a suspicion big business is going to be the winner!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

but it won't be easy for the government to boil down details of the plan.

How can Kishida be tasked with laying out all the slush funds, pork barrel projects, bridges to nowhere, infrastructure and promotion no-bid contracts and subsidies to Dentsu before he is elected?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog