The 50-year-old widow of a Toyota Motor Corp employee, speaking to reporters after the Nagoya High Court ruled that the man's 2010 suicide was due to power harassment and overwork that plunged him into depression, overturning a lower court ruling that rejected any tie between the man (then 40), his work and condition.© Asahi Shimbun
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
I’m glad that the court recognized my husband’s hard work and the power harassment he suffered.
©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment