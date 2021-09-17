Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

I’m glad that the court recognized my husband’s hard work and the power harassment he suffered.

0 Comments

The 50-year-old widow of a Toyota Motor Corp employee, speaking to reporters after the Nagoya High Court ruled that the man's 2010 suicide was due to power harassment and overwork that plunged him into depression, overturning a lower court ruling that rejected any tie between the man (then 40), his work and condition.

© Asahi Shimbun

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo