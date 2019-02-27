Actor Ken Watanabe, 59, who opened a cafe/shop/event space in Kesennuma in late 2013 to show his support for the city in Miyagi Prefecture that was devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. His next role will be in the film in “Fukushima 50,” a movie depicting the nuclear crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in which he plays plant chief Masao Yoshida who died in 2013.© Asahi Shimbun
I am concerned that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are being exploited only for economic purposes, even though the Games were originally designed to promote the recovery of disaster-hit regions. In other words, the event only promotes Tokyo, and Tohoku is being left behind.
