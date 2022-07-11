Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

I believe there were many things he left unfinished as a politician. But he planted many seeds and I'm sure they will sprout.

Akie Abe, speaking after the funeral of her husband, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tourism will most likely sprout, once covid eases.

Japan made somewhat of a shift toward neo-liberal, shareholder-based capitalism during the Abe years. However, Abe's successor certainly wasn't impressed, and is now vowing to replace it with a new version of capitalism that involves redistributing wealth away from the corporations and the rich and to regular working folks. Gotta love the "conservate" LDP! Let's see how the Kishida vision goes.

