Tadashi Toyoshima, 69, who has run a restaurant for over four decades in Chofu City, Tokyo, saying he has decided to close permanently after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the decision to extend the state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak. He said he has not cooked for more than two months and has lost his motivation.© NHK
I had such high expectations for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and never imagined I would be in such a bind.
