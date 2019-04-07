Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

I have the responsibility to stabilize the alliance and minimize the effect on our operations and distress among the employees. I will think about my future when I reach the point where I can hand over the baton to the next leader.

1 Comment

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, faced with questions from some shareholders at a meeting Monday about whether he should resign to take responsibility for the turmoil at the automaker.

1 Comment
Dear Saikawa-san

Mr. Ghosn may very well be guilty of crimes. His guilt or innocence will be determined in a court of law through what is hopefully a fair trial and proper procedure.

If Mr. Ghosn is found guilty we will ask you and other members of the Nissan Board and management why you were derelict and negligent in your duties and allowed these transgressions to occur.

Sincerely

Nissan Shareholders

