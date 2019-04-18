Newsletter Signup Register / Login

I hope and pray that our president will urge [Prime Minister Shinzo] Abe to allow my husband to obtain bail so he can prepare for trial.

Carole Ghosn, in an opinion article in The Washington Post, seeking the support of U.S. President Donald Trump in efforts to have her husband, former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn, released on bail from detention in Japan. Abe and Trump are scheduled to meet in Washington on April 26.

