Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, comparing the extension of the current Diet session to injury time in the World Cup match between Japan and Colombia. He also warned legislators not to invite public criticism during the extended period.© Mainichi Shimbun
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
I thought the game would end 2-1, but there was five minutes of injury time. It felt like a long time. It's also the case with the extended Diet session. I'd like to ask legislators to prevent a nasty loss during this injury time.
©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment