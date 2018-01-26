Newsletter Signup Register / Login

quote of the day

I want Tokyo residents to realize that the Tokyo metropolitan government will cover much of the costs for the 2020 Games -- which is why I have disclosed these figures.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, explaining at a press conference Friday that the Tokyo metropolitan government will allocate an extra 810 billion yen to cover "related expenses" (such as work to make facilities barrier-free and the training of volunteers) for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics -- bringing total costs to about 2.16 trillion yen.

