Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

If doubts are raised about the stability and safety of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, this will also damage its trustworthiness as an international financial base.

0 Comments

Hiroshi Watanabe, a senior economist at Sony Financial Holdings Inc, saying Thursday's technical glitch, which stopped trading for the entire day, may frustrate Japan's efforts to boost its appeal at a time when China's tightening grip on Hong Kong is sparking international concerns about the territory's status as an Asian financial center.

© Kyodo

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog