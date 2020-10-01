Hiroshi Watanabe, a senior economist at Sony Financial Holdings Inc, saying Thursday's technical glitch, which stopped trading for the entire day, may frustrate Japan's efforts to boost its appeal at a time when China's tightening grip on Hong Kong is sparking international concerns about the territory's status as an Asian financial center.© Kyodo
If doubts are raised about the stability and safety of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, this will also damage its trustworthiness as an international financial base.
