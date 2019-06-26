Newsletter Signup Register / Login

If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III. We will go in and protect them with our lives and with our treasure. But if we're attacked, Japan doesn't have to help us. They can watch it on a Sony television.

2 Comments

U.S. President Donald Trump, criticizing the U.S.-Japan security alliance. Japan has been under a U.S. military umbrella since World War II.


© Fox Business Network

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

There are no words for the gross misrepresentation and total disregard for the reasons we find ourselves in this current situation... other than sadness that this is what politics has become.

