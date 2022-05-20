An official of the Yokohama city government. Municipalities in Kanagawa Prefecture said they may have to discard a large amount of vaccine for the oronavirus, as the expiration date is approaching on some of their Moderna vaccine, partly because fewer people are getting a booster shot, and because many prefer the Pfizer vaccine.© Yomiuri Shimbun
If the current inoculation rate continues, we’ll have no choice but to dispose of some of the vaccine.
