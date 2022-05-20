Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

If the current inoculation rate continues, we’ll have no choice but to dispose of some of the vaccine.

An official of the Yokohama city government. Municipalities in Kanagawa Prefecture said they may have to discard a large amount of vaccine for the oronavirus, as the expiration date is approaching on some of their Moderna vaccine, partly because fewer people are getting a booster shot, and because many prefer the Pfizer vaccine.

© Yomiuri Shimbun

