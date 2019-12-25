Newsletter Signup Register / Login

In addition to a chronic shortage of nursery schools and high education costs, there is a risk that children might end up becoming social recluses who are unable to become self-reliant. Since assistance from the government is limited, many people are shying away from starting a family.

Emiko Ochiai, a professor of family sociology at Kyoto University. The health ministry said this week the number of babies born this year plunged below 900,000 for the first time in the nation’s history.

