quote of the day

It gave me a very warm feeling. I want to make good use of these presents that came to us through goodwill.

Tadanao Akechi , the mayor of Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, referring to six new schoolbags wrapped as Christmas presents, which were found in front of the entrance of the municipal office on Dec. 22, along with an anonymous message asking that they be given to new first-year elementary school students.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

