Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

It is important to understand and respond to the evidence that storms are getting stronger as a result of climate change and that investments in disaster prevention need to rise, now more than ever.

Chris Field, director at the Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University, saying that the message for typhoon-prone countries like Japan is that all should prepare for a future of stronger storms.

