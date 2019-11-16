Chris Field, director at the Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University, saying that the message for typhoon-prone countries like Japan is that all should prepare for a future of stronger storms.© Japan Today
It is important to understand and respond to the evidence that storms are getting stronger as a result of climate change and that investments in disaster prevention need to rise, now more than ever.
