A Tokyo Metro official. The company refused to allow a photographer to use its subway station ad space to exhibit anti-war photos mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin by name because they were too “political” in nature.© Asahi Shimbun
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
It is not a photo exhibition but a public service advertisement seen by many passengers. We concluded that some of his works were not in line with Tokyo Metro group guidelines.
©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment