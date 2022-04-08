Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

It is not a photo exhibition but a public service advertisement seen by many passengers. We concluded that some of his works were not in line with Tokyo Metro group guidelines.

A Tokyo Metro official. The company refused to allow a photographer to use its subway station ad space to exhibit anti-war photos mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin by name because they were too “political” in nature.

