Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

It is not possible to lift the state of emergency at this stage. We need a sustained decrease in new cases, and we need the reproduction rate (the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus onto, on average) to be well below one to do that.

1 Comment

Dr Yoshitake Yokokura, the head of the Japan Medical Association.

© BBC

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

we need the reproduction rate (the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus onto, on average) to be well below one to do that.

The expert panel confirms in its latest report that Japan's reproduction number has been below 1 without break (Rt

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 17, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Proper Etiquette For Quitting Your Job In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2020 Moves Online with Pride from Home Hashtag and Live Streams

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

K-Beauty VS J-Beauty: What Are The Real Differences?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #79: Golden Week 2020 Downgraded to Gaman Week

GaijinPot Blog

Aomori

GaijinPot Travel