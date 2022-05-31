Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Japan has long claimed Okinotori, which is approximately halfway between Taiwan and Guam, as its southernmost island. China says it’s merely a reef, and doesn’t entitle Japan to benefits such as a 200 nautical-mile radius exclusive economic zone that would apply to an island under international law.© Bloomberg
Japan, in pursuit of selfish interest, has illegally staked claim to nearly 700,000 square kilometers of jurisdictional waters based on the tiny reef. This undermines the overall interests of the international community.
