Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Japan, in pursuit of selfish interest, has illegally staked claim to nearly 700,000 square kilometers of jurisdictional waters based on the tiny reef. This undermines the overall interests of the international community.

0 Comments

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Japan has long claimed Okinotori, which is approximately halfway between Taiwan and Guam, as its southernmost island. China says it’s merely a reef, and doesn’t entitle Japan to benefits such as a 200 nautical-mile radius exclusive economic zone that would apply to an island under international law.

© Bloomberg

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo