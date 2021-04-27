Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Japan really want to host the games. They want to do it for the athletes of the world so they can come and compete. It's an opportunity for the world to connect virtually and celebrate all the power of sport. Those are the reasons why everyone is committed to making it happen, and it will happen.

Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll, after the Australian government on Tuesday approved the vaccination of more than 2,000 athletes, coaches and officials nominated by the AOC and Paralympics Australia before they travel to Japan for the Olympics and Paralympics.

1 Comment
Japan certainly doesn't want to host the games. A few politicians do. The majority don't want it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

