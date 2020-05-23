Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Japan should consider penalties for those who target individuals for severe online harassment.

0 Comments

Former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, posting on Twitter about the sudden death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and a cast member in the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House." Since-deleted social media posts from Kimura mentioned how she was affected by a torrent of negative opinions from strangers online, raising concerns over cyber-bullying.

© Thomson Reuters

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Meet the Japanese Yokai That Will Save us From the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

The Hyatt Centric Kanazawa Is The Perfect Post-Isolation Getaway

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

I Tried The Dalgona Coffee Trend

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog