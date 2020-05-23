Former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, posting on Twitter about the sudden death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and a cast member in the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House." Since-deleted social media posts from Kimura mentioned how she was affected by a torrent of negative opinions from strangers online, raising concerns over cyber-bullying.© Thomson Reuters
Japan should consider penalties for those who target individuals for severe online harassment.
