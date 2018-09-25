Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Japan swallowed voluntary export curbs in the past, so Washington may find this as an attractive option. But this is something Japan must absolutely avoid. I can't think of any sector in Japan that can replace its giant auto industry as a key driver of growth.

Toshiro Muto, a former top finance ministry bureaucrat, saying the Japanese government is growing increasingly worried that U.S. President Donald Trump will demand a reduction in the number of Japanese auto imports to lower the trade deficit and that he could impose steep import tariffs on auto and auto parts, which would deal a severe blow to Japan's export-reliant economy.

The fact that they can't think of anything is just a symptom of why the J-gov is so ineffectual. Inept, incompetent, whatever.

Japan has plenty of potential. It has plenty of options. But since those options don't include passing thick brown envelopes to bureaucrats or other calcified, moronic nineteenth century mercantilist centrally controlled ideas, they're not seen.

Reagan did that. Tariffs on Japanese semiconductors, TVs, PCs, plus quotas on cars.

I find it laughable that today's free-trader globalists see Reagan as a hero. But not surprising: neo-liberalism is a confused, brainless, bankrupt ideology, anyway.

David- Excellent post!

