Nobuko Kobayashi, a transaction advisory services managing director and partner at Ernst & Young Japan, commenting on the results of a study by the University of Washington, showing there were 548 million people around the world suffering from depression or anxiety in 2017, a 50% increase from 1990.© Nikkei Asian Review
Modern workers feel more isolated as digital communication encroaches on human contact and as diverse work styles further take away from informal, in-person social interactions.
