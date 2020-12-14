Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Mr Suga is not in a faction, and doesn't have a strong base, so he faces an uphill battle. His cabinet is like a mosaic of people from different factions, so he can't make bold decisions because he's worried about someone suddenly saying, 'I can no longer support you.'

A veteran LDP lawmaker. He said government and ruling coalition officials have begun to express dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's lack of leadership in dealing with the pandemic.

© Mainichi Shimbun

