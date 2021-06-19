Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

My number one mission is to get through the Olympic period in an all-out battle mode. The Games without spectators would be easy to control, but we don't make the decisions.

Yoichi Yanagawa, an emergency medicine doctor set to work as a venue officer at two cycling venues in Shizuoka Prefecture during the Tokyo Olympics. He said he was worried that the volunteers at his venue lack training related to infectious diseases.

