The father of a 43-year-old diabetic man who suffered from schizophrenia. His son died after being assaulted, physically restrained with handcuffs and rope for over 100 hours in an Okazaki police station cell. He also wants Aichi prefectural police to release surveillance camera footage that reportedly shows police officers assaulting his son.© Yomiuri Shimbun
My son was restrained naked. I want to ask the police how they would feel if their own child was subjected to such cruelty.
lunatic
This story is escalating very quickly,
5 days ago there was no mention to cruel treatment and torture.
Diabetic man dies in police custody after not eating for 3 days or being given medication
https://japantoday.com/category/crime/diabetic-detainee-dies-in-police-custody-after-not-eating-for-3-days-or-being-given-medication