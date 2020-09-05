A spokesperson for a hotel in the city of Nagasaki. Hotels in Kumamoto and Nagasaki in Kyushu were booked out for the weekend after typhoon warnings were issued last week.© Mainichi Shimbun
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
Normally when there's a typhoon we see continual cancellations. I've worked in this business for 30 years, but this is the first time I've seen this. It might be that there are people choosing hotels instead of evacuation centers because they're worried about new coronavirus infections.
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment