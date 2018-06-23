Newsletter Signup Register / Login

North Korea was firing missiles over Japan like it was the 4th of July last year. Look at all the things we've had, there's been no missiles fired, there's been no rockets fired. Japan thinks I'm like a world hero over there.

U.S. President Donald Trump, describing media coverage of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "almost treasonous," and boasting that he was seen as a "world hero" in Japan because of the "wonderful agreement" he reached with the North Korean leader two weeks ago.

