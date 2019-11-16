Lawyer Tadashi Inomata of Tax Justice, a civic group calling for a fair tax system, criticizing the intent of Japan's consumption tax hike.© Kyodo
Northern European nations have high consumption tax, but as they also provide high levels of social welfare, most people accept the burden. Japan has given preferential treatments to the strong by lowering the maximum rate of income tax and corporate tax, and it has raised the consumption tax to make up for the loss.
