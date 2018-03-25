Hiroshi Inoue, chairman of The Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association and honorary chairman of TBS Holdings, which owns a major commercial TV channel. He was expressing opposition to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's desire to repeal a law requiring broadcasters to show impartiality, a step critics fear will lead to sensational reporting and polarise views, just as a similar move has been blamed for doing in the United States.© Thomson Reuters
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
Now that dealing with 'fake news' is becoming a common social issue all around the world, the role of media in providing balanced information is greater than ever.
©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment