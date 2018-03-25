Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Now that dealing with 'fake news' is becoming a common social issue all around the world, the role of media in providing balanced information is greater than ever.

Hiroshi Inoue, chairman of The Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association and honorary chairman of TBS Holdings, which owns a major commercial TV channel. He was expressing opposition to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's desire to repeal a law requiring broadcasters to show impartiality, a step critics fear will lead to sensational reporting and polarise views, just as a similar move has been blamed for doing in the United States.

