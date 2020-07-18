Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, unveiling plans for police to conduct on-site inspections of nightlife establishments across the nation under the law on regulating adult entertainment business in the fight against the coronavirus.© Jiji Press
On-site inspections of host clubs and cabarets are possible under the adult entertainment business law, so we should act decisively. We need to tackle root sources one by one through police inspections.
