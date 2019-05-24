Mireya Solis, a senior fellow at the Brookings Center for East Asia Policy Studies, on what to expect from U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Japan and how it might affect the U.S.-Japan alliance.© AP
On the surface, it's all going to be a display of warmth, friendship, hospitality. But there's an undercurrent of awkwardness and concern about what the future might hold. ... We're coming to a decisive moment. This is, I think, the moment of truth.
