Paramedics and others mentally train themselves as they work at the scenes of accidents and fires, but shootings are unique, and (in Japan) they usually don't see gunshot wounds. They were shocked by the horrific incident, and so we want to work to provide psychological care.

A representative of Nara city's fire department general affairs division. Six of the 24 emergency responders at the scene where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in Nara on July 8 are showing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to officials.

I think being immune from such squeamishness should be a prime prerequisite for the job. I cant imagine that the sight of a gunshot would is worse than of severe blunt force trauma of traffic accidents, not to mention the aftermath of a train-jumping suicide. Ugh.

