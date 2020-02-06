Akiko Ito, who heads the Consumer Affairs Agency. Operators of auction and flea market sites are warning users not to exploit a shortage of face masks due to the coronavirus by gouging consumers desperate to protect themselves. Face masks are being offered online for as much as 10 times standard retail prices.© Asahi Shimbun
People shouldn't be buying face masks to resell them for big profit because those who really need them cannot buy them. I hope people will act in a responsible manner.
