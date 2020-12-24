Yukimi Takahashi, whose daughter Matsuri, a Dentsu Inc employee, committed suicide five years ago due to overwork. She called on the government to make it mandatory to introduce a system to prevent long working hours that lead to overwork deaths.© Jiji Press
Please make serious efforts to prevent overwork deaths and don't add to the number of victims like us.I can never forget every moment of the 24 years my beloved daughter lived.
