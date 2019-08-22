Newsletter Signup Register / Login

quote of the day

Prime Minister Abe's long term in office is the result of his government's efforts to address challenges one by one in areas including the economy, foreign and security policy and social security.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaking at a news conference. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday became the longest-serving leader in the country's post-World War II era, tying his great-uncle, Eisaku Sato, with 2,798 days in office.

