Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is thinking about nothing but North Korea and he does everything that U.S. President Donald Trump likes.

A source close to the prime minister, discussing Abe's visit to the Middle East this week. He said Abe needed to show indirect support for Washington by serving as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians at a time when the situation surrounding North Korea is changing at a rapid pace.

