A source close to the prime minister, discussing Abe's visit to the Middle East this week. He said Abe needed to show indirect support for Washington by serving as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians at a time when the situation surrounding North Korea is changing at a rapid pace.© Jiji Press
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is thinking about nothing but North Korea and he does everything that U.S. President Donald Trump likes.
©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment