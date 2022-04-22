Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Putin is an extreme pragmatist, and fundamentally, he believes in power. I'd say he's like a Sengoku (Warring States period) general. For example, if you told Oda Nobunaga to respect human rights, it wouldn't work at all.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to 16th century Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga. Abe has met Putin 27 times.

Interesting observation.

The admirers of Putin come from either people born to privilege who dream of exercising the kind of absolute power over life and death that Putin displays.

Or masochistic followers of "strong men".

Most of what is said about Oda Nobunaga will be myths. You might as well compare Putin to someone in a manga or anime.

I compare Vladimir Putin with a total insane, mass murdering, giving orders to destinguish a whole nation, killing innocent people and raping young women as...hole, who is on the same madness level like Adolf Hitler.

If you told Oda Nobunaga to observe human rights the reply would have been swift and quick with the loss of the head.

