Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Social media is a platform in which users do not attach much value to the accuracy of information. There's a research finding that even suggests that fake news posts have a higher probability of being retweeted than those dealing with correct information.

0 Comments

Kazuhiro Taira, a professor of media theory at J.F. Oberlin University in Tokyo, warning that false rumors and fake news are spreading online amid the global outbreak of the new coronavirus.

© Mainichi Shimbun

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of This Year’s Best Sakura Sweets From Japanese Patisseries, Cafes And More

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Readers’ Photos In Japan: Febuary 2020

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Gentlemen, Are Your Ready For White Day?

Savvy Tokyo