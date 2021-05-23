Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

Speeding up the rollout makes us feel safer because it affects our social life and the economy. If 80-90% of the population gets vaccinated, I think we can hold the Olympics smoothly.

Munemitsu Watanabe, a 71-year-old office worker who got his first vaccination shot at a large-scale inoculation site in Tokyo on Monday.

But when can we realistically expect to have 80-90% of the population in Japan vaccinated?

Just read that elderly people who were able to make reservations for vaccines yesterday are slated to receive them in August! That would be after the Olympics are held. For the rest of us, there is no timetable to when we can get the vaccine!

