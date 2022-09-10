Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Sympathy for the suspect and his family environment should not lead to justification for the crime he committed.

Yasuyuki Deguchi, professor of criminal psychology at Tokyo Future University. He was commenting on the news that over ¥1 million has been donated to Tetsuya Yamagami, the 41-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The money was sent to a detention center in Osaka where Yamagami is undergoing a psychiatric examination to see if he can take criminal responsibility for the shooting.

Someone’s actions for good or bad are derived from their environment, cause and effect. What seems crazy to the Majority (not condoning killing) if you read his story the stress he had from family suicides and an out of control Mum. He just snapped. I think not justified but kind of understandable in context. In a crazy world and decisions we make are our decisions.

I wonder if the people donating money have even considered that this show of sympathy may make the government be even more strict with his punishment (up to death penalty?) even if just to stop it.

