Mieko Miyata, the head of a nonprofit research institute specializing in children's safety. She says many people in Japan are too complacent about safety because of the low crime rate. Safety officials often focus on responses to disasters rather than on crime prevention.© AP
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
Teachers are not anti-crime professionals. In addition to neighborhood monitoring and cooperation, there should be concrete anti-crime measures such as professional security guards in uniforms.
©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment