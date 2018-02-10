Prime Minister Shinzo Abe© NHK
The 2020 Olympic Games will be a festival for the whole country, and I will try to make it an opportunity for each person in Japan to connect with the world, and for the world to discover Japan.
Tom
I am excited about connecting with smokers from around the world that will be able to freely huff and puff and pollute the air in restaurants throughout Japan.
dcog9065
Very excited and I think this will quite easily be the best Olympics yet!