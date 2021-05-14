Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

The fact that we are so late for the vaccination, it’s really dangerous to host the big international event. This is like a suicide mission.

Hiroshi Mikitani, founder and chief executive of Japanese online retailer Rakuten Group Inc, who has been an outspoken critic of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He says the Tokyo Olympics should not be held this year.

Where are other business leader voices? Still quite?

