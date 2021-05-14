Hiroshi Mikitani, founder and chief executive of Japanese online retailer Rakuten Group Inc, who has been an outspoken critic of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He says the Tokyo Olympics should not be held this year.© CNN
The fact that we are so late for the vaccination, it’s really dangerous to host the big international event. This is like a suicide mission.
sakurasuki
Where are other business leader voices? Still quite?